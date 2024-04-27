Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NYSE:VRT opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

