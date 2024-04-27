Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 96,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

