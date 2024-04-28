Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,200 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $286.29 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $280.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

