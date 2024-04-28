Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 145,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 79.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $89.71 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

