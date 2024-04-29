418 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $94.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

