Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70.

Camtek Announces Dividend

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

