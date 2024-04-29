Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $968.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAPA. Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

