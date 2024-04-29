Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $8,186,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $121.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $123.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

