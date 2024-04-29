Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Getty Realty Profile

