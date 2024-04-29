Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Update

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 273,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

Shares of ALCE opened at $0.34 on Monday. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

