Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 54,740 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 835.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

