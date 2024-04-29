Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

