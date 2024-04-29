Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,327 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

