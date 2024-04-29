Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

