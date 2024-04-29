Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

