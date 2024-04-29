Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $275.94 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $473.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.94 and a 200-day moving average of $316.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

