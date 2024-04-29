Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $73.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.7% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 18,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

