Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 253 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $89.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

