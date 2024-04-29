Cerity Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,064 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,784,000 after buying an additional 7,569,714 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after buying an additional 3,119,929 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,801,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after buying an additional 1,751,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 1,609,312 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.