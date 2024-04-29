Contrasting Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) & Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Richelieu Hardware and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00 Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Richelieu Hardware presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.16%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than Applied UV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Applied UV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Richelieu Hardware and Applied UV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 11.60 Applied UV $40.72 million 0.06 -$13.20 million ($157.25) 0.00

Richelieu Hardware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richelieu Hardware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Richelieu Hardware and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A Applied UV -32.43% -68.53% -19.14%

Summary

Richelieu Hardware beats Applied UV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories. It manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry; and custom products. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. It serves healthcare, commercial and public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery markets. Applied UV, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

