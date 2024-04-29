Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AEZS stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 368.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.20%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

