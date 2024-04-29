Cwm LLC Lowers Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 66.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after buying an additional 439,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $6,779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after buying an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 853.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

