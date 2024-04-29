Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,493 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $120.81 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

