Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $38.80 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

