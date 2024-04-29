fuboTV’s (FUBO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $416.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.99.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 72.09%. The company had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

