GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,937 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

