GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $109,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GSK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,277,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,804,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

