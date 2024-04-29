Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Grand Canyon Education worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $131.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

