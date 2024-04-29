Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,923 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLX opened at $11.32 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

