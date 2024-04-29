JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $193.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

