Loop Capital Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $76.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

