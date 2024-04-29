Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.96.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

