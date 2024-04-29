Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 365,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $137,398,000 after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 199,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,157,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,988 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 146,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

MSFT opened at $406.32 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $295.25 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

