Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $30,000 Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 182.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

