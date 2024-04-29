Monument Capital Management Acquires 3,972 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $193.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

