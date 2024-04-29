New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.