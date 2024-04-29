Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $406.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.48 and a 200-day moving average of $388.51. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $295.25 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

