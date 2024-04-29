Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWG opened at $30.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.