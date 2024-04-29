Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.68. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $39.86.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

