Robbins Farley Buys 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 55,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,009,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $174.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

