Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $144.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

