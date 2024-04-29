Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $72.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

