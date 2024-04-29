UBS Group Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $326.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $334.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.50.

NYSE HUM opened at $305.90 on Thursday. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.77 and its 200 day moving average is $393.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

