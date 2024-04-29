Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $128.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.