521 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.45 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

