Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

Get Oshkosh Co alerts:

4/26/2024 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2024 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2024 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.