Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8 %

TEL opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.46. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

