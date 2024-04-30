Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 32,900 Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 501.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,309.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

