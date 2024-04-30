Bailard Inc. Invests $207,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 269,119 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,709,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after acquiring an additional 66,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

