Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 346,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

